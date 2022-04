Members of West Linn's original oversight task force are unhappy with proposal from city management and labor counselSeveral members of West Linn's Police Oversight and Accountability Task Force, a body formed in 2020 to help the city form a permanent oversight entity, found the city's new proposal for such an entity fell "embarrassingly short" of what they had hoped for. City staff presented its proposal for a citizen "review and recommend" board to the West Linn City Council at a work session Monday, March 21, in which four members of the original task force shared their opinions on the city's...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO