Lancaster, OH

Lancaster Drive-In Opens for 2022 Season in April

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – When the late Carlos Crum opened the Skyview Drive-In to the public in 1948, drive-in movie theaters were all the rage in America. Over 3,000 existed, catering to the explosion of the American middle class that owned cars, and wanted new and exciting activities to participate...

