JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An emergency bridge issue has closed I-85 North in Jackson County north of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation said. According to GDOT, the team working on repairs on the interstate originally planned for a two-stage repair with one lane open at a time, but discovered the emergency issue on the bridge over the CSX rail line between Braselton and Pendergrass on Wednesday morning.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO