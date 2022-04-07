ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Titans' draft history with the No. 143 overall pick

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksyYN_0f2C9zjS00

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to embark on the 2022 NFL draft later this month (April 28), we’ve been taking a look back at the franchise’s history of selections at each of the spots they are slated to from pick this year.

The Titans have a grand total of seven selections, one of which comes at No. 143 overall (fourth round) in the form of a compensatory pick. Of course, Tennessee doesn’t own a second-round selection (Julio Jones trade).

We’ll be taking a look at the team’s history in that slot, but first, here’s a look at the Titans’ full draft order for 2022, along with links to our articles looking at the history of each of their first three picks:

Round 1, Pick 26 (draft history)

Round 3, Pick 90 (draft history)

Round 4, Pick 131 (draft history)

Round 4, Pick 143

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 219

Now, a look at the franchise’s history with the No. 143 overall pick, a spot the team has drafted from seven times before, all of which came when they were the Oilers (six in Houston, one in Tennessee).

1961 AFL draft: HB Ike Grimsley, Michigan State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuGet_0f2C9zjS00
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Grimsley was taken in the 18th round of the 1961 AFL draft by the Oilers, who he later signed with, and then in the seventh round of the 1961 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts — and from there, madness ensued.

Grimsley was traded to the Dallas Texans, but the Colts liked him so much they attempted to have his contract voided, and were successful after a legal battle.

He landed on Baltimore’s practice squad but was poached away by the AFL’s Buffalo Bills. Grimsley suffered a groin injury there and never ended up suiting up in a professional game.

1962 AFL draft: FB Art Perkins, North Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvZ41_0f2C9zjS00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perkins was selected by the Oilers in the 18th round of the 1962 AFL draft, as well as in the fourth round of the 1962 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Perkins opted to play with Los Angeles and never suited up in a game with the Oilers. The North Texas product appeared in 26 games (nine starts) over two seasons with the Rams, tallying 85 carries for 251 yards and six scores, and 22 catches for 144 yards.

After his days in the NFL were over, Perkins moved on to the CFL, where he was well known for his great hands.

1963 AFL draft: HB Paul Lea, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubn3W_0f2C9zjS00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taken in the 18th round of the 1963 AFL draft, Lea was the last of three No. 143 overall selections for the Oilers in three years. The Oklahoma product never suited up in a professional football game, though.

1969 NFL draft: TE Willie Grate, South Carolina State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNrmy_0f2C9zjS00
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After being taken in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL draft, Grate failed to make the Oilers’ roster out of training camp and was waived. He was then claimed by the Buffalo Bills. In two seasons and 25 career games, Grate recorded eight catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

1979 NFL draft: LB Daryl Hunt, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sbmor_0f2C9zjS00
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Hunt was the first No. 143 overall pick by the Oilers to actually suit up in a game with the team. In fact, he appeared in 78 (40 starts) over six seasons in Houston. He tallied 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in that span. Hunt remains Oklahoma’s all-time leading tackler (530).

1996 NFL draft: DB Rayna Stewart, Northern Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXges_0f2C9zjS00
AP Photo/Tony Ranze

After picking at No. 143 overall five times from 1961-79, the Oilers went nearly two full decades before drafting from that spot again.

Stewart was the pick in 1996. He played in 31 games (four starts) for both the Houston and Tennessee Oilers, notching 0.5 sacks and 37 combined tackles over two seasons.

He spent the following season with the Miami Dolphins, and then his final two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stewart is currently an assistant special teams coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

1997: DB George McCullough, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBzxk_0f2C9zjS00
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the second straight year, not only did the Oilers pick from No. 143 overall, they also selected another defensive back in McCullough.

The Baylor product spent four seasons in Tennessee, playing in 25 games (no starts), and he was active for Super Bowl XXXIV.

McCullough’s last snap in the NFL came with the San Francisco 49ers (15 games, no starts) in 2001. He also spent time in the CFL and NFL Europe.

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Draft#Dolphins#Rams#American Football#Nfl#Oilers#Afl#Hb Ike Grimsley#Michigan State Grimsley#The Baltimore Colts#Texans
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s true feelings on signing with new NFL team

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy