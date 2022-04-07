Titans' draft history with the No. 143 overall pick

As the Tennessee Titans prepare to embark on the 2022 NFL draft later this month (April 28), we’ve been taking a look back at the franchise’s history of selections at each of the spots they are slated to from pick this year.

The Titans have a grand total of seven selections, one of which comes at No. 143 overall (fourth round) in the form of a compensatory pick. Of course, Tennessee doesn’t own a second-round selection (Julio Jones trade).

We’ll be taking a look at the team’s history in that slot, but first, here’s a look at the Titans’ full draft order for 2022, along with links to our articles looking at the history of each of their first three picks:

Round 1, Pick 26 (draft history)

Round 3, Pick 90 (draft history)

Round 4, Pick 131 (draft history)

Round 4, Pick 143

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 219

Now, a look at the franchise’s history with the No. 143 overall pick, a spot the team has drafted from seven times before, all of which came when they were the Oilers (six in Houston, one in Tennessee).

1961 AFL draft: HB Ike Grimsley, Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Grimsley was taken in the 18th round of the 1961 AFL draft by the Oilers, who he later signed with, and then in the seventh round of the 1961 NFL draft by the Baltimore Colts — and from there, madness ensued.

Grimsley was traded to the Dallas Texans, but the Colts liked him so much they attempted to have his contract voided, and were successful after a legal battle.

He landed on Baltimore’s practice squad but was poached away by the AFL’s Buffalo Bills. Grimsley suffered a groin injury there and never ended up suiting up in a professional game.

1962 AFL draft: FB Art Perkins, North Texas

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perkins was selected by the Oilers in the 18th round of the 1962 AFL draft, as well as in the fourth round of the 1962 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Perkins opted to play with Los Angeles and never suited up in a game with the Oilers. The North Texas product appeared in 26 games (nine starts) over two seasons with the Rams, tallying 85 carries for 251 yards and six scores, and 22 catches for 144 yards.

After his days in the NFL were over, Perkins moved on to the CFL, where he was well known for his great hands.

1963 AFL draft: HB Paul Lea, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taken in the 18th round of the 1963 AFL draft, Lea was the last of three No. 143 overall selections for the Oilers in three years. The Oklahoma product never suited up in a professional football game, though.

1969 NFL draft: TE Willie Grate, South Carolina State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After being taken in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL draft, Grate failed to make the Oilers’ roster out of training camp and was waived. He was then claimed by the Buffalo Bills. In two seasons and 25 career games, Grate recorded eight catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

1979 NFL draft: LB Daryl Hunt, Oklahoma

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Hunt was the first No. 143 overall pick by the Oilers to actually suit up in a game with the team. In fact, he appeared in 78 (40 starts) over six seasons in Houston. He tallied 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in that span. Hunt remains Oklahoma’s all-time leading tackler (530).

1996 NFL draft: DB Rayna Stewart, Northern Arizona

AP Photo/Tony Ranze

After picking at No. 143 overall five times from 1961-79, the Oilers went nearly two full decades before drafting from that spot again.

Stewart was the pick in 1996. He played in 31 games (four starts) for both the Houston and Tennessee Oilers, notching 0.5 sacks and 37 combined tackles over two seasons.

He spent the following season with the Miami Dolphins, and then his final two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stewart is currently an assistant special teams coach with the Dallas Cowboys.

1997: DB George McCullough, Baylor

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the second straight year, not only did the Oilers pick from No. 143 overall, they also selected another defensive back in McCullough.

The Baylor product spent four seasons in Tennessee, playing in 25 games (no starts), and he was active for Super Bowl XXXIV.

McCullough’s last snap in the NFL came with the San Francisco 49ers (15 games, no starts) in 2001. He also spent time in the CFL and NFL Europe.