While city engineers work with Yakima Police to improve safety at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue city crews will get busy with a project on South 48th Avenue next week that will close a section of 48th Avenue for more than two weeks. The work starts on Monday, April 4 and will require closing South 48th Avenue between Castleview Drive and West Viola Avenue from April 4 through April 22. The work will include removing, widening and replacing the section of roadway which officials say could take longer than the expected two weeks.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO