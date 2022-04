Shoppers at a Morrisons store in Norfolk were stunned by the sight of Hollywood star John Travolta “mooching around the digestive biscuits”.The 68-year-old, best known for his role as leader of the T-Birds Danny Zuko in the 1978 film Grease, was pictured with fans at the store and in the nearby Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.Sam Frary and her husband Kevin “were just going about (their) normal shop” at the Morrisons in Fakenham when she turned to see Travolta, who is believed to be filming a short movie in West Raynham, Norfolk.“I looked and said: ‘That’s … John Travolta!’ but he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO