Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Draft Profile

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
According to Howard Eskin, the Seahawks turned down the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft from the NY Jets in exchange for WR D.K. Metcalf. (Howard Eskin) The Seahawks have continued to claim to the media that they are not shopping WR D.K. Metcalf despite reports from several big-name reporters. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the team would deal Metcalf for "the right price." On Monday, reporter Howard Eskin told SPORTS RADIO 94WIP that the Jets offered the 10th overall pick in exchange for the WR but were quickly turned down. Metcalf enters the final year of his contract this season but seems the team has little interest in trading him.
The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
Rob Gronkowski hasn't quite yet decided if he's returning for another NFL season but if his girlfriend Camille Kostek has her way, he'll be back. "I think she wants me to go back," the 32-year-old player tells PEOPLE. "She supports me for sure." There has been speculation about the tight...
The Ravens will get help with their beleaguered pass rush in a latest mock draft. Baltimore will select Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis with the 14 overall pick, according to the Draft Bible. "Karlaftis often faced double or even triple teams at Purdue, but he wins with power, heavy hands,...
The Ravens have five selections in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft. GM Eric DeCosta expects to take players that are ready to make an immediate impact. "My mindset is every guy that we take in the fourth round this year better be playing for us – that’s why we’re taking him," DeCosta said. "That’s our expectation from Day One; they go out here, they hit the ground running, and they play. So, that’s just the way that we look at it. Now, does the data back that up? Probably not, but that’s what we think. That’s what we expect. We make every pick with that type of conviction, so that’s just the way we play the game.”
The Baltimore Ravens were hit hard by the injury bug during the 2021 season. They got off to a hot start, going 8-3 out of the gate and overcoming all of the issues that were facing them. Unfortunately, more injuries ensued and the team eventually succumbed to them. Baltimore finished...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Washington Commanders are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
DeAndre Carter has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday night. Carter’s departure is a big loss for Washington, as the former Commanders wide receiver slash kick returner was one of the team’s best special teams players last season. He tied for third on the team with four total touchdowns in 2021, one of which came on a 101-yard kickoff return vs. Atlanta in Week 4. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the effort.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is in discussions with the Baltimore Ravens about a potential deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network ) Gordon, who’s the top available RB still on the market, would add to a potentially crowded backfield in Baltimore if he were to sign with the Ravens. Baltimore was plagued by injuries at the running back position in 2021 with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards both suffering season ending injuries in the preseason, but both players are expected to be ready for the 2022 campaign. Gordon, Dobbins, and Edwards would all likely contribute in the rushing game and Gordon would be the favorite to see the bulk of the passing down work, though Baltimore hasn’t been an offense that gives many targets to the RB position. If Gordon were to sign, Dobbins and Gordon should be viewed as no better than mid to low end RB2’s, possibly RB3’s depending on how the workloads shake out. In Denver, fantasy managers rejoice with this news, as this would provide a clear path for Javonte Williams to catapult into RB1 territory.
Free-agent NFL running back Melvin Gordon will have a new home during the 2022 season. The only question is where?. The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in Gordon – the current top free-agent running back. The two sides have begun having discussions about a deal. “Free agent RB Melvin...
The Atlanta Falcons saw some turnover at the linebacker position this offseason. Can they look for a replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Falcons saw their defensive leader from last season sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye Oluokun agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars leaving a hole in the middle for Atlanta.
Keep up to date with all of the picks and trades made by the Kansas City Chiefs this year with our very own 2022 NFL Draft tracker. The Kansas City Chiefs made the 2022 NFL Draft the centerpiece of their offseason earlier this spring when they decided to flip wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks from the Fins. The total haul includes three picks this year (including an extra first, second, and fourth) to go with two more in 2023.
