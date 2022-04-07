Children’s Theatre summer audition upcoming

Decades after the original film, the world of Willow is set to continue with a Disney+ exclusive series, and updates surrounding the project have continued to excite fans. While we've only gotten fleeting looks at the series ahead of its planned debut this year, the ensemble cast around the project has begun to take shape — and apparently, it's making history in the process. On Thursday, it was reported that actress Talisa Garcia has been cast in Willow, giving her the honor of being the first openly-trans actor to be cast in a Lucasfilm production, and the first time a trans actor has played a cisgender character in a Disney+ title. Garcia's filmography includes Miracle Workers, The Girlfriend Experience, and Baptiste. Garcia will reportedly play a queen, who is the mother of Tony Revolori's character in the project.

