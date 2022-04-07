ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

Children’s Theatre summer audition upcoming

By Press Release
bcdemocratonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren’s Theatre of La Junta, now it it’s 24th year under the direction of Kelly Jo Smith, is ready for auditions for the summer Production of Disney’s “Moana.”. This thrilling and heartwarming comingof-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village...

www.bcdemocratonline.com

Comments / 0

