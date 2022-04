The Southeast of Saline softball team picked up two more big wins over Republic County on Tuesday to remain a perfect 4-0 on the year and to kick off league play at 2-0. The Lady Trojans dominated from wire to wire in both games, collecting two mercy-rule victories over the Lady Buffs by scores of 12-1 and 14-3.

REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO