While most pharmaceutical manufacturers are applying serialization to drugs at the unit level, there are contract manufacturers that are still shipping products without any serialization at all. This has been occurring most often when products are shipped directly to dispensers like hospitals or doctor’s offices without any intermediaries (like wholesalers or 3PLs) involved that have Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requirements of their own.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 DAYS AGO