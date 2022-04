Many may have thought that Warren Buffett is, at age 91, a bit past his investing prime. And for a while, the numbers suggested that perhaps he was. Since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, technology stocks have accounted for a larger and larger share of the value of the S&P 500. Today's biggest companies are no longer in the industrial, consumer staples, or energy sectors, but rather, tech stocks like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft, and Alphabet. Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple in 2016. But aside from that, his strategy has remained largely focused outside of the tech sector and other growth areas.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO