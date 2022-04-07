ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Another Aftershock in KC

kool1027.com
 1 day ago

According to the US Geological Survey, around 5am on Thursday...

www.kool1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

4.1 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks rumble Walker, California

WALKER, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Did you feel it?! A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit just west of Walker, California Thursday evening at 9:51 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Several aftershocks continued to shake the area until 10:05 p.m. listed below:. 2.9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Warm and Windy Sunday for KC

Today will be a warm and windy day. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region effective noon until 8 p.m. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until conditions improve. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with a stout south wind. Some wind gusts could be near 30-35 mph. Our afternoon high will be in the mid- to upper-70s. Rain moves in for most tomorrow evening and the rain chances stick around until Wednesday morning. This will be mostly rain, but a stronger storm may be possible late-Monday into Tuesday morning. Colder air moves in following the storm system and temperatures look to rebound to the 60s by next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy