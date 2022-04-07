ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top of Her Class’! Princess Charlotte Loves Acrobats, Acting — and Homework

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

One smart cookie! Duchess Kate and Prince William ’s 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte , is a clever kid.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Royal Life in Photos

“Charlotte is sharp and bright as a button,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly . “She is top of her class at reading. She actually enjoys doing homework.”

The insider notes that the little one also “loves acrobats and is very into the arts and acting,” adding, “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance!”

Princess Charlotte. Shutterstock

The princess and her 8-year-old brother, Prince George , are “aware of their privileges,” the source says. Since the Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, have “taught them to be graceful ... they don’t boast about their positions or have superiority complexes." Instead, the royal students "treat their peers with kindness and as equals.”

Princess Charlotte's Sassiest Faces: Photos

The couple keep George, Charlotte and Prince Louis , 3, down to earth by keeping them “well away from social media.” The insider explains, “Kate and William will not allow them have accounts, even secrets ones. They 100 percent disagree with young children having social media accounts."

The duke and duchess have given glimpses of their daughter’s specific interests over the years, with Wiliam saying that Charlotte believes unicorns are real during a September 2019 event.

Two years later, the future king shared on the "Time to Walk" finale that his eldest two children argue over “what song is played in the morning” in their household.

“Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George,” William explained in December 2021. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."

Duchess Kate and Prince William's Best Quotes About Parenthood

The family's early dance parties involve “a lot of hip movements” and “dressing up,” he added at the time.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William said. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing.”

Charlotteand her siblings enjoy listening to Shakira ’s “Waka Waka,” while their dad prefers AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.”

He explained, “There’s nothing better, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, than listening to [that song]. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. ... It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

Comments

cheekysheila
1d ago

Little Miss Spunky would rule Briton with an iron sword. Too bad she will never get the chance.....too many soft squishy men in line before her. You can see it in her face already.....NO NONSENSE...I ONLY WANT TO SAY IT ONCE!!!! LOL....shes a real trooper!!!

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
