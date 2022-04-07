ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Sweet Ham Ideas Make a Statement

abc10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster Ham is often cooked with a...

www.abc10.com

Food Beast

Reynold's Wrap Gets Silly With Candied Ham Recipes For Easter

This past Thanksgiving, Reynolds Wrap unveiled turkey recipes influenced by regional hot dog styles from around America, so we already know they're not afraid to get weird. This spring, Reynolds Wrap is channeling Easter candy energy for some new 'Candied Ham' recipes. Reynolds Wrap has just unveiled three Candied Ham...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Lemons?

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The “Secret Sauce” I Use on Everything Is Finally Back in Stock — but Probably Not for Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I worked in restaurant kitchens, the walk-in and dry storage were always stocked with a plethora of sauces, spice rubs, and marinades made in house. Having those delicious and complex condiments prepared and at the ready every day was amazing, but it also made it easy to forget just how many steps it takes to create an epic sauce. Because of my culinary background, I often strive to cook up complex and creative dishes at home, but I never seem to have much time (or patience) for sauces — and that’s where Acid League comes in.
FOOD & DRINKS
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

15 Quick and Easy Ground Beef Dinner Recipes

Scenario: you pulled some ground beef from the freezer to thaw for dinner tonight because you already know that a pound of it can cook in about 8 minutes and be turned into tons of different dinners. The only problem is that you also need a dinner recipe that is super fast, easy, and that the whole family will love—after all you’ve got a busy night ahead.
RECIPES
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
Mashed

Why You May Want To Avoid Eating Leftover Shrimp

It's always a better option to save leftover food versus throwing it in the trash. Each year, Feeding America reports that the United States produces 108 billion pounds of wasted food — which means saving it and reheating is the way to go. However, some foods reheat better than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

These Honey Dippers Make a Sweet Addition To Any Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re sweet on adding honey to your tea, toast, baked goods and other dishes that need a little extra love, then you need a honey dipper. A honey dipper is a kitchen tool that features evenly spaced grooves that catch and hold honey. The handle makes it possible for users to twist the dipper, helping the old-school kitchen gadget hold the honey before moving it — mess-free — to a second location,...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

How Long To Cook Chicken Nuggets In the Air Fryer When You're Really Hangry

Chicken nuggets are one of the greatest inventions in the frozen food category. Whether you serve them as a party appetizer or as a meal with your favorite dipping sauce, boneless chicken rules. They're less messy than chicken wings and so easy to prepare. But kitchen appliances can vary so you may find yourself wondering how long to cook chicken nuggets in an air fryer. Here are some helpful tips.
FOOD & DRINKS

