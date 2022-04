If you have been following the spread of bird flu, you may have noticed that there has been one county in particular that has been hit the hardest by the bird flu. Buena Vista County was one of the first places in the state that was affected by highly pathogenic avian influenza. Since early March, more than 5.4 million chickens and turkeys have been put down in Buena Vista County because of the virus.

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO