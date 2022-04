Among your collection of staple reds and everyday nudes, a peach lipstick falls somewhere in between on the statement-making scale. Not quite as bold as their orange-red and coral cousins, peach lipsticks let you add vibrant, summery warmth to your makeup in a more subtle way. The best peach lipsticks can be determined by two factors: the tone and finish you prefer. Cooler tones offer a brighter take on peach, while warmer tones are softer and can even verge on neutral. You can find sheer peach lipsticks, too, as well as peach lip balms if you prefer a more hydrating formula. Then, consider the finish: Classic cream lipsticks tend to wear comfortably throughout the day, while matte formulas, which typically don’t require as many touch-ups, look a lot bolder.

MAKEUP ・ 13 DAYS AGO