ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India says focus is on stabilising economic ties with Russia

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nphxu_0f2AhwCK00

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Reuters) - India is focused on stabilising its economic ties with Russia and is working to devise a payment mechanism to settle trade amid Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

"We have an etablished economic relation with Russia. Given the current circumstance post development in Ukraine, I think there is an effort by both sides to ensure that this economic relationship remains stable," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference.

"It is not talking about increasing...it is about stabilising it because this (economic) relationship exists and it's in our interest to make sure some of this economic activity continues, and we are trying to see how we can keep that stable," Bagchi said.

Before the Ukraine war, Indian refiners rarely bought Russian oil due to high freight costs. Western sanctions have seen many importers shunning trade with Moscow, depressing its crude prices to record discount levels, which prompted Indian companies to step in.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Indian refiners have ordered at least 16 million barrels of cheaper Russian oil, similar to purchases for the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations.

During a visit to New Delhi at the end of March, a top U.S. official said the United States did not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in India's oil imports from Russia. read more

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#New Delhi#The Foreign Ministry#Indian#Russian
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
GamesRadar+

World of Tanks studio is exiting Belarus and Russia with immediate effect

World of Tanks developer Wargaming has announced it will depart Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian video game developer announced earlier today on April 4 that it would be departing both nations with immediate effect. "Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide," the company stated via a press release. "The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus."
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy