MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was big day for medical students at Nova Southeastern University Friday, as they got their matches for residency. This is NSU’s first-ever match day as the college was established four years ago. Joshua Raber matched with the University of Miami. It was his number one choice. “We had to do what we could to really maximize our chances at this opportunity and make the best of it and I’m very proud of all my peers and classmates,” said Raber. Friday was the moment these students have been working for the past four years. “This is a huge immense pressure on all...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO