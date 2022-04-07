ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and breezy Thursday

WWL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe stay sunny through...

www.wwltv.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana

Sunny, breezy days are in the forecast for Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable...
FONTANA, CA
WBKO

Cool and breezy weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
El Paso News

Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Sunny day with some breezy winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting off the week with spring-like temperatures and some breezy winds before we hit another 80 mark mid week. Monday will be a warm day with afternoon highs nearing 70s. Expect some breezy winds as a low pressure system passes New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Damp start to weekend, breezy and cooler

SPRING ARRIVES SUNDAY 11:33 A.M. EDT Low pressure over southern Ontario this afternoon will slowly move away from the region, which will allow gusty westerly winds to lighten up overnight. A few bands of light rain will continue to pivot around the departing storm through early Sunday, as chillier air drops morning temperatures into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KEYT

Breezy winds and warm temperatures for the week

Windy conditions will continue at times through the week, strongest across the Santa Barbara south coast. Warmer temperatures will return today and remain above normal through the week. A significant cooling trend is expected next weekend with a chance of rain and mountain snow. A weak upper low will push...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few storms late Wednesday; cooler days late week

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog chances will be in play early – but trending brighter for a period of time late morning into early afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the 70s & 80s; near the front, an isolated storm risk that could bring a rogue strong storm or two with wind and hail threats before clearing late. Temperatures could quickly drop off in the wake of the front from NW to SE through the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows in the 40s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
ENVIRONMENT

