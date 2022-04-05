ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

South Bay Lakers eliminate Santa Cruz Warriors in G League postseason tournament

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESBOe_0f2ARN6D00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While the Golden State Warriors have three days off before their final three games of the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors suited up for the first game of the G League postseason tournament.

On Tuesday, the No. 6 seeded Sea Dubs met the No. 3 seed South Bay Lakers in round one of the single-elimination playoff tournament. Despite the addition of Moses Moody paired with a late run from the Sea Dubs, it wasn’t enough to close the gap on South Bay.

Behind the trio of Mac McClung, Mason Jones and Chaundee Brown Jr., the Lakers surged to a 134-123 victory in round one. The former Texas Tech standout McClung recorded a game-high 27 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor with 10 assists and three boards in 35 minutes.

Kendall Smith led the way for the Warriors with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor with four boards and four assists. Smith drilled five triples on six attempts from deep.

Golden State’s group of Moody, Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon combined for 35 of Santa Cruz’s points on Tuesday. In a start after being assigned to Santa Cruz, Moody tallied 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the floor with four assists in 30 minutes.

Here is a look at some of the highlights from Tuesday:

Via @GLeagueWarriors on Twitter:

Via YouTube:

With a loss on Tuesday ending their season, the Santa Cruz Warriors finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 15-17 record.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson will play with the second unit Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed Friday's game due to a thigh injury, but on the injury report for Tuesday night, he didn't carry a designation into the day. He'll play and immediately start in his return to the court, sending Anderson back to the bench.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz, CA
Basketball
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Basketball
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn scheduled to play in the 2022 Cancun Challenge

On Thursday, Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoopsToday reported that Auburn would be in the field for the Cancun Challenge in 2022. Their first matchup will be against Winthrop. The Eagles finished this past season 23-9 and 1st in the Big South. That matchup will take place at Auburn on November 15th prior to the Tigers traveling to Mexico.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Chris Chiozza
Person
Mac Mcclung
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Timelord, Horford, Tatum, Stauskas to sit vs. Bucks; Smart listed as probable

It very much looks like the Boston Celtics are prioritizing rest over wins to finish the 2021-22 NBA regular season with news from the team that it will sit both veteran big man Al Horford (low back soreness) and All-Star forward Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) against a mostly healthy Milwaukee Bucks squad for their Thursday night matchup with the defending champs.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Top 10

The 2021-22 high school basketball season culminated with Montverde Academy defeating Link Academy to defend its GEICO Nationals crown over the weekend. With that being said, it’s time to put a bow on another high school basketball season with a look at USA TODAY Sports’ final Top 10 from the Super 25. 1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports2. Duncanville (Texas) Photo: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) Syndication: The News-Press4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Syndication: The News-Press5. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) Syndication: The Commercial Appeal6. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) Syndication: Courier-Post7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Syndication: The News-Press8. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) Syndication: South Bend Tribune9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) Syndication: The News-Press10. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) Syndication: The News-Press11
MONTVERDE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Santa Cruz Warriors#Moses Moody#Texas Tech#Golden State#Twitter#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Jazz have lost six of their last seven games. Utah lost to the Golden State Warriors its last time out despite leading by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 15th time this season, the Jazz have blown a double-digit lead.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy