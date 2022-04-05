South Bay Lakers eliminate Santa Cruz Warriors in G League postseason tournament

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

While the Golden State Warriors have three days off before their final three games of the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors suited up for the first game of the G League postseason tournament.

On Tuesday, the No. 6 seeded Sea Dubs met the No. 3 seed South Bay Lakers in round one of the single-elimination playoff tournament. Despite the addition of Moses Moody paired with a late run from the Sea Dubs, it wasn’t enough to close the gap on South Bay.

Behind the trio of Mac McClung, Mason Jones and Chaundee Brown Jr., the Lakers surged to a 134-123 victory in round one. The former Texas Tech standout McClung recorded a game-high 27 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor with 10 assists and three boards in 35 minutes.

Kendall Smith led the way for the Warriors with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor with four boards and four assists. Smith drilled five triples on six attempts from deep.

Golden State’s group of Moody, Chris Chiozza and Quinndary Weatherspoon combined for 35 of Santa Cruz’s points on Tuesday. In a start after being assigned to Santa Cruz, Moody tallied 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the floor with four assists in 30 minutes.

Here is a look at some of the highlights from Tuesday:

With a loss on Tuesday ending their season, the Santa Cruz Warriors finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 15-17 record.

