Edwinton was formed in 1872 but to draw peoples from Europe it was renamed after Chancellor Otto Von Bismarck one year later. The bridge becomes a gateway to the west. So Bismarck started out as Edwinton in 1872. In a shrewd public relations move, in 1873 they changed the name to Bismarck honoring the popular German Chancellor of the day. The change was made to attract German immigrants. The strategy worked like a charm, just look at a Bismarck phone book under "Sch..". Schroeder, Schaefer, Schaff, Schimdt, etc. Now to sell these Germans some stuff!

