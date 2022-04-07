ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Personal Best: Bree Davies Shares Her City

By Patricia Calhoun
Westword
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of Denver 2022 is out, full of people, places and things we love about the Mile High City. For our 39th edition, we asked some Denver residents to share their personal bests. Here's the offering from Bree Davis, host of City Cast Denver, which won our Best Podcast award...

www.westword.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Richest and Poorest Parts of Metro Denver

New statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that Denver and several other counties in the greater metro area lost population from 2020 to 2021 — a development that comes as no surprise to state demographer Elizabeth Garner. In an interview for Westword's recent series about growth in Colorado, Garner predicted that the pace of Denver's expansion will slow over the course of this decade for reasons that include dollars and cents.
DENVER, CO
Westword

I support

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. When the pioneers of Denver's sushi scene open a new restaurant, it's something to see — and Temaki Den, from the team behind Sushi Den, is certainly worthy of a closer look. This sleek sushi bar inside the Source has quickly gained a reputation that lives up to its much older sibling's legacy. It specializes in aburi, or flame-seared sushi, and hand rolls (temaki) assembled in front of diners who are instructed to eat quickly and efficiently so as not to upset the delicate balance of the perfect bite — crispy nori, warm rice and cool fish. Although the bar setup has limited seating, Temaki has an expansion in the works, so that more people can soon get a taste of its standout sushi.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 26-April 1

There is only one closure to report this week, but it came as a surprise. Cafe Chihuahua landed on our 2022 list of ten places to find the best green chile in Denver, but after being owned by the same family since it opened in 1974, this South Federal staple has shuttered. The space has new owners who plan to reopen the location as a fast-casual concept.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: With All the Crime in Denver, the City Wanted to Punish a Pickleball Player?

Should anyone get a good paddling over Denver's great pickleball pickle?. When 71-year-old Arslan Guney drew one-by-one-inch squares on the basketball court of the Central Park Recreation Center, he only wanted to make it easier for others to play the fast-growing game of pickleball. Instead, he was accused of criminal mischief, a felony, and turned himself in to the Denver Police Department on March 24. But days later, Denver District Attorney decided not to charge Guney, instead sending the case to mediation.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Shake Shack Debuts First Drive-Thru Location in Colorado on April 15

The Front Range is home to a lot of tasty burgers (including our picks for the ten best), but big out-of-state chains continue to draw big lines of hungry fans when they debut. Shake Shack will soon open its newest Colorado outpost — its largest in the state yet. The location at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock will start serving Shake Shack's signature ShackBurgers, crinkle fries, shakes and more on April 15 at 11 a.m.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Mall#Art#Wild Birds#City Cast Denver#Best Podcast#Cyclone#J
Westword

Most Coloradans Oppose Re-Felonizing Drug Possession in War on Fentanyl, Poll Says

According to a new poll funded by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition released today, April 6, the majority of Coloradans oppose increasing the penalty for possessing small amount of drugs from a misdemeanor to a felony, and even more favor prevention and treatment over incarceration to deal with increasing narcotics use — issues that have come to the forefront during the discussion of new legislation intended to fight the rise of fentanyl.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
Mashed

US Cities With The Best Beer

The brewery mecca here in the US is quite infinite, as more beer drinkers are dipping their "curious" toes into craft brews that challenge the watered-down Coors Light. From West Coast IPAs to fruit-forward sours that curl the tongue, there seems to be a beer for everyone. According to Vine Pair and the most recent count in 2021, there's a total of 9,000 operating breweries in the US. This is projected to incrementally rise in 2022, which means that the competition will continue its wild trajectory, calling for greater innovation, creativity, and experimentation.
DRINKS
Westword

Squeeze Juicery Pops Up in LoHi for the Summer

Owning a pop-up cold-pressed juice window is a journey that Brendan Fung didn't see himself embarking on in the past. “I was never really into juicing — I found it to be kind of inaccessible, in that it was expensive and everything came in glass bottles, and it was kind of an unobtainable product for me,” he explains. “I’m a vegetarian, so it feels like something that would have been in my wheelhouse, but it wasn’t.”
Westword

Denver's School of Rock Is Responsible for This Band

In Plain Air sprang from Denver’s School of Rock, where its three members, Jake DeMarco, Nate Tharp and Ben Maillaro all met through various projects. For roughly the past three years, they've performed as In Plain Air, which plays Lost Lake Lounge on Thursday, April 7. “It brought us...
DENVER, CO
Westword

City Wants Developers to Contribute to Denver's Affordable Housing Stock

Over two decades have passed since the Colorado Supreme Court issued the Telluride Decision, which prevented municipalities from requiring developers to build affordable components in rental developments. In the time since that 2000 ruling, the state has become increasingly unaffordable, especially along the Front Range. But thanks to a bill...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Review: What It Was Like to Spend Six Hours at the Werks' Cervantes' Homecoming

The first Saturday of April marked the first performance of 2022 for Ohio-based psychedelic dance rock outfit the Werks, but the band hasn’t missed a beat. The four-piece, composed of Rob Chafin (drums and vocals), Chris Houser (guitar and vocals), Chuckie Love (bassist and vocals), and Dan Shaw (keyboards, synthesizers, and vocals), headlined its Werk Out West Superjam at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Best Free Entertainment

Ah, Levitt Pavilion, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love that you put on fifty free concerts a year, and that those shows take place on a lovely green hillside in Ruby Hill Park, where we can sit on our blankets and look out over the city as the sun sets behind us. We love that an amazing roster of local and national artists serenades us from a beautiful stage with a state-of-the-art sound system. It doesn't get much better than this on a warm summer night...and it's all gratis, thanks to the forward-thinking Levitt Foundation.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Least Expensive Houses for Sale in Denver Now

In the Denver Metro Association of Realtor's April market trends report, released on April 5, the average price for a detached single-family home hit a new record high of $797,700 — up nearly $60,000 in March over the previous month. What about the least expensive homes for sale in...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy