Denver, CO

Ask a Stoner: How Do I Get My Weed on During a Short Denver Layover?

By Herbert Fuego
Westword
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Stoner: I’ve got a layover in Denver coming up soon, and I’ll be in town for four or five hours before flying out. How should I get my weed on?. Dear Flash: There are a few dispensaries close to the airport, but if this is...

www.westword.com

Comments / 1

Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Free activities are busting out all over during this first full week of April. The Conference on World Affairs returns to Boulder for a 74th year, packed with panels that can be timely, deep, eclectic...or all three at once. Meanwhile, Denver's getting all gussied up for opening day, when the Colorado Rockies will take on the Dodgers at Coors Field and there will be plenty of games outside the ballpark, too.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Hello, spring? Major snowstorm forecast to wallop Denver

The same storm poised to bring an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes over the southern United States this week will also produce a major snowstorm over portions of the central and southern Rockies and High Plains from Sunday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm could become one...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
DENVER, CO

