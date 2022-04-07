ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Official: Broadway Market Won't Make a Comeback

By Molly Martin
Cover picture for the article"I just wish COVID never happened and we could be doing our thing there," says Jesus Silva, who runs the food concepts at developer Mark Shaker's food halls, which include Stanley Marketplace, the Golden Mill and the now officially, permanently closed Broadway Market at 950 Broadway. That space, along...

#Broadway Market#Lakeside Amusement Park#The Broadway#Hibernation#Food Drink#Covid#Stanley Marketplace#Museum For Black Girls#Shaker#The Golden Mill#World Central Kitchen
