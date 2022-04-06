ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Best Adidas soccer ball

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide, and a big reason is that all you really need to play is a ball. However, if you’re a serious player looking to improve your dribbling and shooting skills, any old ball just won’t...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Adidas Returns With Third Marimekko Collaboration

Following their initial team-up, Marimekko and adidas are back with a third collaboration for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. A continuation from the duo’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the co-designed range features activewear pieces highlighted with the Finnish lifestyle brand’s signature aesthetic. The floral “Unikko” print appears in a vibrant color palette across leggings, tank tops and more for activities such as cycling, yoga, training and running. Offered in inclusive size options, the lineup is comprised of a tracksuit, onesie, logo tank top and training tights. The pack is complete with adidas’ footwear silhouettes such as the UltraBOOST 22 and UltraBOOST 5.0.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 an Aged Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release a new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 5 that’s meant to look like it’s been broken in. The sportswear brand revealed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “Jade” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves in April. The Air Jordan 5 “Jade” features a light green nubuck upper with matching shoelaces while contrasting gray accents appear on the tongue, sock liner and the Jumpman...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Muslin’ Is Releasing This Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 3 sneaker is releasing soon. Jordan Brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that a new “Muslin” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” is equipped with a durable sail-based canvas upper unlike standard versions of the shoe that features leather. Continuing the alterations to the silhouette are the “Cement Grey” suede overlay panels on the...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy