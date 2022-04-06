WTS: Factory unlocked Samsung Note 20 ultra

To both critical and user acclaim, the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was unveiled last month after months of speculation and leaks. In our review of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we found it a hefty yet surprisingly versatile flagship with excellent cameras that will almost certainly be a great purchase for those of you who can stomach the price. But the launch has certainly not been without its issues, especially for the Ultra variant. If you've tried to use Google Maps, you may have some issues while using GPS. If that's you, you're not alone.

