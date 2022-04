The Medina Hospital Foundation recently funded new vital signs monitors for the Free Clinic of Medina County. Ever since 2004, the Free Clinic of Medina has been providing free health care to eligible Medina County residents. Formerly known as the Medina Health Ministry, in 2018 the facility changed its name to more accurately reflect its mission of providing quality medical care for every eligible person between the ages of 18 and 64 who lives or works in Medina County.

