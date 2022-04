The city of Wisconsin Dells is issuing bonds to purchase a new 100-foot ladder firetruck for Kilbourn Fire Department. During a special City Council meeting on Monday, the city unanimously approved the issuance of $1.39 million in general obligation bonds, also known as promissory notes. The bonds will be paid off over the next ten years, with a scheduled total of nearly $1.7 million, just over $306,000 interest included.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO