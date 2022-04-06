ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Air Force Heads to Arizona for Jim Click Shootout

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force track and field splits for another pair of meets this weekend. The majority of the team will travel to Tucson, Ariz., for the Jim Click Shootout on April 7-9, while the rest of the squad heads to Boulder for the Colorado Invitational on April 8-9. MEET INFORMATION |...

KOLD-TV

Arizona Board of Regents Approve Contract Extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved a two-year contract extension with new terms for University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. The extension will add two years to his remaining year, totaling three years, as Heeke’s contract now runs through March 31, 2025.
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State baseball rallies to defeat No. 11 Arizona

Years removed from his playing days at Arizona State, Willie Bloomquist once again found himself entangled in the rivalry with Arizona.   But this time, his role switched to leading the Sun Devils on the field. And although he wasn’t playing in Tuesday’s game against the No. 11 Wildcats, he felt even more emotion in the game when ASU pulled off a stunning 10-6 comeback win at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.   ...
PHOENIX, AZ
K2 Radio

Casper College Rodeo Team Fares Well at CSU

Casper College team ropers accounted for 420 of the T-Bird 675 point total at the Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University in Fort Collins over the weekend. Brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson completed the two fastest runs including a 5.4 second dandy to win the championship round on Sunday. They drove 1,400 miles between college runs in order to compete at the Bob Feist Invitational in Oklahoma. Their father and Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson won the world heeling in 2011 and worked as a pickup man in Fort Collins. His boys lead the Central Rocky Mountain Region and are second nationally. T-Bird women won the CSU event led by Olivia Lay who captured all-around cowgirl honors. She and partner Jhett Alapai finished second team roping and Lay won first breakaway roping netting two in 5.8 seconds. The 66th annual Ropin' and Riggin Days Rodeo hosted by Casper College will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
CASPER, WY
Erie Times News

What's new with Erie SeaWolves? Manager, players, rules, home-run line, bases and more

Gabe Alvarez got his first taste of Erie during a memorable weekend for the SeaWolves last September. After being hired by the Detroit Tigers last year as a consultant, he spent most of his time in Lakeland before coming to UPMC Park for The Wonders weekend. The promotion not only won national awards as several actors from the movie “That Thing You Do” appeared in Erie, but it also made a big first impression on Alvarez. ...
ERIE, PA
KRQE News 13

Lobos back in the win column, defeat NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a weekend were UNM was swept by league leading UNLV, the Lobos bounced back against in-state rival NMSU. It wasn’t the mercy rule victory from last week, however the Lobos got a much needed win 7-4. The Lobos pitching staff responded well after a series where the team gave up […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

