ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! This week on Forecasting Change we look at the warming of this holiday, and the impact of our changing climate on beer!. As we have discussed before, the trend of our daytime highs over the last five decades is well documented. The graphic at the top of this story shows the warming in Orlando for the month of March. It also shows the records for St. Patrick’s Day. The hottest March 17 on record in Orlando was in 1921. The coolest goes back even farther to the low of 32 degrees in 1916. Notice that the heaviest rain, a trademark of our warming atmosphere, was in 2005.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO