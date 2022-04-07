ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Milk containers filled with sanitizer end up in cafeterias at Boston Public Schools

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Milk containers filled with sanitizers ended up in the cafeterias of two Boston Public Schools earlier this month. On April 1, clear liquid was found in two half-pint cartons of Garelick milk with a use-by date of April 10, state health officials said. In a letter...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Consider Ending Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools students may soon be able to take off their masks. Board members will consider ending the district’s mask mandate later this month. The proposal would update the district’s health and safety plan to make mask-wearing optional. However, it’ll only be if the community level of COVID is at a medium or low level. Allegheny County is currently at a low level. After the CDC changed its mask guidance at the end of February, many schools decided to make face coverings optional. Statewide, mask-wearing in schools hasn’t been required since the state Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration’s mandate in December.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

This Massachusetts City is the Most Irish in the United States

St. Patrick's Day is here and Massachusetts is ready to celebrate. After a long two years of pandemic life, it looks for the first time Massachusetts residents will get to celebrate March 17 in a proper way for the first time since 2019. While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an...
Reason.com

A High School Banned Students From Selling Snacks. Predictably, a Black Market for Snacks Emerged.

When Carlos got pinched by the fuzz, he was holding some hot commodities. No, that's not slang. The illegal behavior that landed Carlos (not his real name), a ninth-grade student at a high school in the southern suburbs of Chicago, in the deans' office on a mid-September morning in 2019 was the illicit sale of chips to one of his fellow students. For the crime, he was summarily sentenced to a one-day suspension from school—and his mother was called to pick him up.
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

John F. Kennedy’s grandfather and former Boston Mayor ‘Honey Fitz’s’ home for sale in Massachusetts (photos)

A home belonging to Boston mayor and John F. Kennedy’s grandfather John Francis Fitzgerald is for sale in Dorchester. Nicknamed “Honey Fitz,” the former mayor was “said to have had the most political influence over JFK,” Jim Roberts, the supervisory park ranger of the JFK National Historic Site in Brookline, told Boston.com. He also helped save JFK’s life by pulling some strings to get his grandson into Boston City Hospital, the areas best hospital, after getting scarlet fever at the age of 2, the outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Should You Get a Second Booster? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

Massachusetts residents who are eligible can now access a second COVID-19 booster shot, but should they? Top Boston doctors explain that for some, it could be a timing game. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that certain immunocompromised individuals and everyone over age 50 get an additional booster dose. That followed authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for a second booster dose for these groups four months after their first booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston

Here’s why Mayor Wu and other mayors say undocumented immigrants should be able to get driver’s licenses

Earlier this year the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver’s license. The legislation, called the “Act relative to work and family mobility,” was well received in the House, and passed with a 120-36 vote, which Pablo Ruiz, the political director of union 32BJ, said gives advocates hope for the future of the bill.
CBS Boston

11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.” The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job. I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recalled in Several States

Before you enjoy your next salad, you may want to do a quick double-check, because a popular salad dressing sold at Whole Foods is at the center of a new recall spanning multiple states. Van Law Food Products Inc. of Fullerton, California on April 6 issued a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing due to undeclared allergens.
FOOD SAFETY
Boston Globe

How much space can $1,500 a month get you in each Boston neighborhood?

When it comes to rent in Boston, it’s no surprise that your dollar doesn’t cover very much ground. A recent report from RentCafe found that $1,500 covers only 340 square feet of space in Boston — smaller than nearly all of the one-bedroom or studio apartments the city has to offer.
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

Salads & Pre-Cooked Meals with Chicken Are Being Recalled

Chicken breast and salad dressing are the cause of a pair of recent recalls announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Both were misbranded, which could lead to dangerous situations for people with allergies. The chicken was used in a variety of meal kits...
FOOD SAFETY
News Break
Politics
NECN

Boston Has New Way to Get Rid of Rats

The City of Boston has a new way to get rid of troublesome rats. A pair of new devices that cost more than $2,000 apiece suffocate rodents with carbon monoxide, which officials said leads to a quick and painless death. The machines, which are made by California-based Gopher X, allow...
BOSTON, MA

