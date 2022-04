UNITED STATES—So many of us would like to think that technology makes our lives easier, I unfortunately disagree with that assessment and believe that technology actually makes our lives more complicated. How so? You become overly dependent on it. Gosh, I remember the good ole days of writing things on pen and paper because you didn’t have a computer to rely on. Perhaps, I’m still old school because I do write in a journal, a notebook and with a pen and paper people and it triggers emotions and helps me remember things compared to just typing stuff.

