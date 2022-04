ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is asking for community feedback on the recommendations made in the Reimagining Public Safety Report. A community town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 22, (you can register for it here). Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group Co-Leaders Eric Rosario and Karen Yearwood will highlight the report’s suggestions and respond to questions and feedback from community members. The event will also be available live and archived on the City of Ithaca’s YouTube channel.

ITHACA, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO