In the summer of 1980, a New York patent attorney named Eric Bram said that he knew that subway fares were about to increase — and it was all because the cost of a slice of pizza had gone up too. "Since the early 60's, the price of a slice of pizza has matched, with uncanny precision, the cost of a New York subway ride," he told the New York Times. "Right now, it is impossible for any discerning New Yorker to find a decent slice of pizza for less than 60 cents. The 50-cent fare was doomed."

