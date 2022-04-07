Magic Johnson Explains His Decision To Retire In 1991: “It Wasn’t A Hard Choice. Because You Have To Remember: They Didn’t Know A Lot. I Had To Go On That Side Of Caution, And Do What I Had To Do."
Magic Johnson was arguably the best player in the league coming into the 1990s. The only players who could compete with him for that title were Michael Jordan and Larry Bird. But in 1991, Magic Johnson had to make a very difficult decision. Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, a disease that...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 4