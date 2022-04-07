ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s First Black Trolley Driver, at 101 Years Young, Finally Receives High School Diploma

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago
Image via Jefferson County, WV schools,

Merrill Pittman Cooper in cap and gown with (from left) Martina Karpeh, Marion Beckerink, Enid Karpeh-Diaz and Rod Beckerink.

Merrill Pittman Cooper, 101, one of the first Black trolley car drivers in Philadelphia, now has his high school diploma. Cathy Free opened the bi-fold doors on his story in The Washington Post.

Cooper’s career in transportation began in 1945.

“It was tough when I first started,” he said, remembering the racism along a route that likely included Darby and Yeadon. “I wouldn’t want to repeat some of the things people said to me when they saw me operating the trolley. We had to have the National Guard on board to keep the peace.”

Cooper, proud of his career, still regretted not graduating high school and getting a diploma.

Back in the 1930s, his single mother, a live-in housekeeper, didn’t have the money to make the final payment for his senior year.

So he left school, got work and helped pay the bills.

“As time went on, I thought it was probably too late. So I put it behind me and made the best of the situation,” said Cooper.

All that changed recently when his family arranged a surprise graduation ceremony in his honor on March 19 at a hotel in Jersey City.

“I can’t think of a happier day,” said Cooper, who has put his framed diploma on display.

Related
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parents Magazine

One of Irish Step Dance's Best Dancers Is a Black High School Student

As parents and caregivers, we do what we can to ensure our children have the opportunity to chase all of their dreams. Yet, too often, our efforts are met with a limiting, and downright stereotypical set of options. Black children with interests that don't fit into a box are vulnerable to exclusion within, and outside of, Black communities.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS Philly

South Jersey Congressional Candidate, Lockdown-Defying Gym Owner Ian Smith Charged With DWI

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A COVID lockdown-defying gym owner turned congressional candidate in South Jersey has been charged with driving while intoxicated. Police video from March 27 shows Ian Smith pulled over on Route 130 in Cinnaminson. Police say the owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr failed a sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. Smith is currently a Republican candidate in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

94 people from 1 N.J. high school developed brain tumors. The question is why?

Those were the odds Al and Michele Lupiano were told they had drawn. Matthew Stanmyre is a sports enterprise, projects and investigative reporter for NJ Advance Media. He has won 19 national writing awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors in the largest circulation category, including four overall first-place finishes. In 2019, he was named the nation’s best sports beat reporter by APSE. Follow him on Twitter @MattStanmyre or email him at mstanmyre@njadvancemedia.com.
EDUCATION
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

