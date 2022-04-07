Philly’s First Black Trolley Driver, at 101 Years Young, Finally Receives High School Diploma

Image via Jefferson County, WV schools,

Merrill Pittman Cooper in cap and gown with (from left) Martina Karpeh, Marion Beckerink, Enid Karpeh-Diaz and Rod Beckerink.

Merrill Pittman Cooper, 101, one of the first Black trolley car drivers in Philadelphia, now has his high school diploma. Cathy Free opened the bi-fold doors on his story in The Washington Post.

Cooper’s career in transportation began in 1945.

“It was tough when I first started,” he said, remembering the racism along a route that likely included Darby and Yeadon. “I wouldn’t want to repeat some of the things people said to me when they saw me operating the trolley. We had to have the National Guard on board to keep the peace.”

Cooper, proud of his career, still regretted not graduating high school and getting a diploma.

Back in the 1930s, his single mother, a live-in housekeeper, didn’t have the money to make the final payment for his senior year.

So he left school, got work and helped pay the bills.

“As time went on, I thought it was probably too late. So I put it behind me and made the best of the situation,” said Cooper.

All that changed recently when his family arranged a surprise graduation ceremony in his honor on March 19 at a hotel in Jersey City.

“I can’t think of a happier day,” said Cooper, who has put his framed diploma on display.