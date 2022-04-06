Rudy Gobert Says He And Donovan Mitchell Spoke About The Need To Trust Each Other: "I Think We Both Realize That It's About Helping Each Other Out... Some Nights, Things Can Go Wrong... But If The Trust Is There, You're In Great Shape."
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been at the center of several reports of dysfunction within the Utah Jazz. A stat emerged recently about how Mitchell had just 2 passes to Gobert in an entire game and it only fueled the fire in terms of rumors that the two stars don't...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0