NBA

Rudy Gobert Says He And Donovan Mitchell Spoke About The Need To Trust Each Other: "I Think We Both Realize That It's About Helping Each Other Out... Some Nights, Things Can Go Wrong... But If The Trust Is There, You're In Great Shape."

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have been at the center of several reports of dysfunction within the Utah Jazz. A stat emerged recently about how Mitchell had just 2 passes to Gobert in an entire game and it only fueled the fire in terms of rumors that the two stars don't...

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
Donovan Mitchell
Rudy Gobert
Nikola Jokic Admits He's Not A Ciara Fan: "I Feel Bad. I Don't Follow Her, I Don't Know. I Mean, I Met Them In The Hallway, So I Feel Bad Because It's Not My Music. I Don't Even Listen To American Music. I'm Gonna Listen, And I'm Gonna Let You Guys Know."

It's pretty clear that Nikola Jokic is not your regular superstar. The Denver Nuggets big man isn't as flashy as other players in the NBA, and he often doesn't get the same attention as others. Well, that doesn't seem to be a problem for him, as he's openly admitted being...
Malika Andrews Slams What Matt Barnes Said About Kobe Bryant: "If You're Getting In Someone's Faces And It Doesn't Turn Into Wins Then You're Just Getting In Someone's Face"

Malika Andrews drew a lot of attention recently after she went off on a Matt Barnes take during a recent edition of ESPN's NBA Today. The young analyst was joined by Barnes, Ramona Shelburne, and Kendrick Perkins to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention. Barnes compared LeBron...
"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
Matt Barnes Criticizes LeBron James' Leadership, Compares Him To Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant: "Michael Jordan Probably Would Have Been Fighting His Teammates If He Had To See Some Of The Stuff That These Guys Do."

LeBron James has been heavily criticized after the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make it to the 2022 NBA postseason despite having a team that looked like clear championship favorites before the start of the season. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention, many people went off on...
Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade: Damian Lillard Could Reunite With CJ McCollum, Create A Big 3 With Zion Williamson

The regular season is almost over, and with the play-in tournament due to start in a couple of weeks, the postseason will officially be underway in a few days. That means for fans of the 10 teams that are already out of contention, the offseason and the moves it will bring with it are the most exciting part of the NBA till the next season officially gets underway.
Isiah Thomas Blames Michael Jordan And The Bulls For Creating Drama Because The Pistons Didn't Shake Hands In 1991: “Now, Why Is This Such A Big Deal? I Think Because The Chicago Bulls And Michael Jordan Made It A Big Deal."

The Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan rivalry is one of the most famous in the NBA. The two legends went at it on more than one occasion, giving fans incredible memories that will last forever. Their beef allegedly started when Thomas ignored Jordan during their first meeting, only to talk bad about the Chicago Bulls later.
Rudy Gobert Claims Nikola Jokic Is The MVP: "I Think He Was The Most Impactful For His Team."

Nikola Jokic was the 2021 MVP, and many view him as the best center in the league. He is a top-tier playmaker, rebounder and scorer, and while his game isn't particularly flashy, he is a player that is simply able to get it done offensively. Currently, Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 7.9 APG. The Denver Nuggets have relied on him to shoulder an immense offensive load without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., and he has delivered.
Rudy Gobert Makes His Case For DPOY: "If Anybody Else Not Named Rudy Gobert Was Doing What I Do This Year And Having The Impact That I Have This Year, They Would Be The Front Runner And It Would Be Clear."

Rudy Gobert is the anchor of the Utah Jazz defense, and his rim protection is good enough to shut down an entire team's offense at times. He is no slouch on the offensive end either, and he is a capable finisher near the ream. Currently, Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 PPG, and 14.7 RPG while shooting 71.3% from the field.
Quin Snyder’s rant earlier this week was his best coaching move

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. On Tuesday, ahead of the Utah Jazz’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder spouted stats and pushed back on the criticisms that have been hurled at his team. By now you’ve probably read about or heard the nearly 20-minute rant.
