The time is now to address behavioral health. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the mental health of every age group and in every community across Illinois. The rates of anxiety, depression and suicide have soared as families and businesses weathered financial uncertainty, job loss, social isolation and COVID-related illness and death. This crisis has had a devastating impact on our behavioral health care workforce, which shrunk by 23% statewide – here in Rock Island County this translates to only one provider for every 435 patients in need.

25 DAYS AGO