Chicago, IL

The most expensive cities in the world to live in…

 1 day ago

In a new ranking done by Budget Direct, Chicago ranks as one of the most expensive cities to...

WSOC Charlotte

South End tops uptown as city’s most expensive office market

CHARLOTTE — As the rapid pace of development in South End continues to reshape the city’s skyline and its office real estate market, more high-profile companies are choosing to put down roots in that area. And that, in turn, has pushed price tags in the booming submarket above those found even in the central business district.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
ARTnews

Mexico Convinces Viennese Gallery to Halt Sale of Precious Artifact

Click here to read the full article. Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture made an appeal for European galleries not to sell off precious Mexican artifacts. In its announcement, the ministry said it had identified more than 100 objects that were set to be sold in auctions in the following weeks at various auction houses, including Setdart in Barcelona, Carlo Bonte in Bruges, and Ader in Paris, as well as at the Vienna-based Galerie Zacke in Vienna. “From the Government of Mexico, we strongly regret and condemn this sale, whose pieces constitute the property of the Nation, inalienable and imprescriptible,...
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities ranked as 'Healthiest Places to Live'

CHICAGO, IL – Conditions are more favorable to embrace a healthy lifestyle if you live in two Illinois cities. Both recently made Wallethub’s list of 2022’s Healthiest Places to Live in the United States. The personal-finance website compared 182 of the largest cities in America to find...
LiveScience

World's oldest mummy found in Portugal

Roughly 60 years ago, an archaeologist snapped photos of several skeletons buried in 8,000-year-old graves in southern Portugal. Now, a new analysis of these previously undeveloped photos suggests that the oldest human mummies don't hail from Egypt or even Chile, but rather Europe. More than a dozen ancient bodies were...
UPI News

Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii

April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii, with the mechanical quadruped's duties including identifying safety issues and finding tunnels created by thieves. The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced Spot, a dog-like...
Portland Tribune

Study: Portland 12th most expensive city in country

Area residents are paying 30.5% more for housing than the national average, among other things.Living in a large city often comes at a price — but Portland residents may be shelling out more than most. As the cost of gas and rent continues to spike, along with the rise of inflation, a new report found Portland is now the 12th most expensive large city in the United States. The Porch.com study examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 2020 Regional Price Parities Report, which investigated the difference in cost-of-living throughout U.S. cities, in an effort to determine where...
24/7 Wall St.

Oldest Bridges in the World

Many of the great monuments left from antiquity — such as the Pyramids and the Sphinx in Egypt, and the Coliseum in Rome — were raised to glorify monarchy and power. But there are other structures from long ago that were built for different purposes. When people began building bridges, civilization took a giant leap […]
CBS Chicago

City officials blame feds for rental assistance check that went to deadbeat tenant instead of landlord

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a program meant to ease financial strain created by the pandemic, but a landlord reached out to us to say in her case, the city's Emergency Rental Assistance Program did the opposite. Two weeks ago we shared her story, and we now have an update from Chicago's Department of Housing, which is blaming the feds.You may remember Babette Finger's story. After her father passed away last summer, she became the landlord of his West Lawn home. She said that's when the tenant upstairs stopped paying. Months went by with no rent checks, so she and the...
ARTnews

Louvre Tops Attendance List, Russia Seizes Luxury Watches, and More: Morning Links for March 29, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ROARING TWENTIES. The global art market bounced back to its pre-pandemic levels in 2021, according to a report from Art Basel and UBS, ringing up $65.1 billion in sales. That is a $15 billion jump from 2020, which saw the worldwide pandemic shutter galleries and scuttle auctions. Angelica Villa has details on the findings . The U.S. remains the largest hub for business, accounting for 43 percent of the field, more than double China, which is in second place, at 20 percent. In third place is the U.K., at 17 percent. The...
Idaho8.com

T. rex skeleton, the world's most expensive fossil, gets a new home

Stan, the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, sold for $31.8 million in 2020 — the highest price ever paid at auction for a fossil. The sale was controversial and the buyer never disclosed. Paleontologists feared the 67 million-year-old fossil was lost to science. Earlier this year, some...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Where You Live Could Be Costing You at the Pump—Here Are the Most and Least Expensive States to Get Gas

Gas prices have surged in the U.S., increasing by almost a dollar per gallon on average in the last month, due to the conflict in Ukraine. But prices can also vary widely by state, depending on government policies, taxes and proximity to oil refineries. The average cost of regular, unleaded gas in the U.S. is $4.33 per gallon, but in nine states, it costs more than $4.50 per gallon, according to gas prices provided by the American Automobile Association.
allthatsinteresting.com

Glacial Archaeologists Just Uncovered Ancient Reindeer Hunting Tools Atop A Mountain In Norway

The archaeologists found arrows, hunting blinds, reindeer bones, and "scaring sticks" that were used to guide the animals to their doom. As glaciers shrink in Norway, they’ve pulled back the curtain on humanity’s ancient past. Upon the mountainous peak of Sandgrovskardet, glacial archaeologists have found a number of reindeer hunting tools from 1,700 years ago that were once hidden by the ice.
Noisecreep

Students Presume Metallica Were Named After Historical Figure

Metallica didn't take their name from a historical Austrian archduke. But in a bit of proof that the band appeals across generations better than others, some students recently guessed that they did. Those are the circumstances humorously described this week in a viral tweet from New York-based writer and educator...
