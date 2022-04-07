ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Student Art Expo taking over Downtown Lafayette Saturday

By Abby Breidenbach
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNCEn_0f28XNQc00

The Student Arts Expo taking over Downtown Lafayette this weekend showcases all types of art created by students in the Lafayette Parish School System.

The Expo begins Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 am with a parade led by the J.Wallace James Elementary School band, dance and theatre students.

Student Art Expo taking over Downtown Lafayette Saturday (pt 2)

Following the parade visitors to Downtown will be able to experience art created by students from across Lafayette Parish. The expo will continue until 6:00 pm rolling into Downtown Lafayette’s April Art Walk.

ACA and LPSS pair schools with businesses to host visual arts exhibits and performances that last throughout the day. The event gives the public a chance to view about 100 visual arts exhibits and many performances that include dance, music, theater, and poetry slams.

There are also interactive experiences like a community mural, a photobooth and some arts and crafts.

The Office of Public Health, Region 4, will hold a vaccination event during the art expo.

Vaccinations will take place at the intersection of Vermilion Street and Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This map shows where you can find each event. You can also visit acadianacenterforthearts.org for additional information.

aca

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Wing Wars Coming to Downtown Lafayette in May

Just when you think the ideas for new festivals and reasons to gather in South Louisiana have all been exhausted someone hits you with a stroke of genius. What's one "reason to gather" that we don't have but really need? No, it's not carwashes, Mexican restaurants, or new locations of Legend's it's a chicken wing cook-off. And there is one scheduled for downtown Lafayette in May.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Downtown Odessa Inc., and Odessa Arts to host art tour

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts will host an art tour of downtown starting at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center. (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram) The tour will be from 6 to 11 p.m. on April 22. The guided walking tour of downtown will feature seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters Diner, such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different artistic activity or demonstration.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Entertainment
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
Pantagraph

Downtown Bloomington galleries to celebrate Slow Art Day

BLOOMINGTON — The downtown Bloomington art scene is inviting the community to slow down and soak in their offerings, bringing Slow Art Day to the historic Route 66. “Because this event is international as is the international love of Route 66, we’re sort of partnering with that theme,” said Pamala Eaton, owner and gallerist of Eaton Gallery at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WRGB

Chowder Fest takes over the streets of downtown Saratoga

Organizers say Chowderfest had 74 participants and 12 first timers. Saturday’s Chowderfest neared pre-pandemic levels: 83,931 bowls of chowder served and more than 30,000 people attended!. The 2022 Saratoga Chowder Fest ‘N Tour winners are:. People’s Choice 500 bowls or less: The Mill on Round Lake, Bubba Gump...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Arts And Crafts#Poetry#Dance#Downtown#Aca#Lpss
Westword

FAN EXPO Seeks Student Groups, Community Partners

Denver’s Pop Culture Classroom has opened up applications for local student groups to apply for the Experience the Comics program, and for community partners to join the Kids’ Lab and All-Age Stage at FAN EXPO 2022, which is being held at the Colorado Convention Center over the weekend of July 1 through 3.
DENVER, CO
SuncoastPost

Healing Through Art in Downtown Sarasota

More Too Life, a local non-profit, is partnering with renowned Sarasota artist, Marie Thérèse Lacroix, to explore how art can impact the healing of victims of human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. During the month of March, Marie T will be working with a select...
SARASOTA, FL
KATC News

DREAMS Foundation hosting launch party for menu items and unveiling

The D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana is asking for the public's help in voting on new menu items. The community is invited to attend a launch party where new menu options will be sampled and voted on by each person attending. D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation says there will also be an unveiling of a brand new venture with the employees D.R.E.A.M.S. Manufacturing Pie Co.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KATC News

City-wide bikeway plan in the works

After decades of talk about making Lafayette more bike-friendly — Lafayette Consolidated Government is moving forward with plans to get it done. LCG told KATC they are still in the early phases of getting the wheels rolling on this project, but drawings are expected to be unveiled by May 20, National Bike to Work Day, if not sooner.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Prime Time Head Start cuts ribbon on new centers

Prime Time Head Start celebrated the opening of its two newest centers in Lafayette and Jeanerette with ribbon cuttings today. A program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Prime Time Head Start was selected by the Office of Head Start to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services within Lafayette and Iberia Parishes in October of 2020. These two centers are the final locations currently planned for Lafayette and Iberia, bringing the total number of Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start centers serving Acadiana families to four with two in Lafayette, one in Jeanerette and one in New Iberia, officials say.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy