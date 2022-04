Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that the CF pool is currently closed. Only the building is being repurposed after renovations. The College of Central Florida (CF) will soon be taking steps to more “formally close” the Newton A. Perry Aquatic Center, as well as preparing to move its athletic administration into a building within the complex after renovations, according to a college official.

OCALA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO