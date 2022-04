Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with response by DeSantis’ office: Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally came out swinging against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, telling shareholders at the annual meeting Wednesday that the company had always opposed the legislation but opted to work behind the scenes to try to influence lawmakers not to pass it. That appeared to be unsuccessful. “I understand our political approach, no matter how well intentioned, didn’t quite get the job done,” the chief executive said during the virtual meeting. He said Disney is signing a Human Rights Campaign petition against such bills across...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO