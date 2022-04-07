Sam’s Club’s Popular Pineapple Spears In Coconut Water Are Back

These Coca-Cola Cupcakes are a fun and flavorful dessert treat. They are rich, moist, chocolatey and have Coca-Cola in the cupcakes and the frosting!. I enjoy cooking and baking with soda (as seen in my 7Up Cake and my Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake). It adds a lot of flavor to many different types of dishes. Baking with soda is nothing new and it really gives great results to some baked goods. WIth these Coca-Cola Cupcakes, the dark soda helps bring out the chocolate flavor even more. Swirled with a Coca-Cola frosting, these cupcakes have so much flavor but aren't overpowered by a cola taste. If you've never baked with cola before, or just want a fun new dessert to make, then you have to make this Coca-Cola Cupcake recipe!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO