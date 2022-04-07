ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Cluster Brings New Features To Lineup

fordauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January touting all of the features we’ve come to expect from any Raptor-fied vehicle – including a heavily fortified suspension and aggressive bodywork. But there are many other cool features present in the hardcore off-roader, including its 12-inch digital cluster, which is...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2009-2014 Ford F-150 6R80 Transmission Has One Major Issue: Video

While the newer 10R80 10-speed automatic gearbox endures its fair share of complaints, the older six-speed 6R80 transmission has proven to be rather reliable in 2009-2014 Ford F-150 models. However, there is one particular issue that can become a major problem, as YouTuber and Ford technician FordTechMakuloco points out in his most recent video. Previously, he’s gone into great detail about Ford’s 5.4L Triton V8 3V powerplant and its potential pitfalls related to spark plug selection, replacement engines, the importance of roller follower replacement and trouble signs to look out for, as well as common issues with Ford EcoBoost engines and 5.0L Coyote V8 coolant leaks.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford F 150 Raptor#Vehicles#Ford Bronco Raptor#The Bronco Raptor
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts With Rally-Tuned AWD, Wicked Widebody

Drivers have spent months begging Toyota for a taste of the GR Yaris, but the automaker hasn't given in yet. Instead it's treating us to a different hot hatchback that's, perhaps, more desirable and appropriate for our roads. Meet the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and the limited-run Circuit Edition. Squeezing 300 horsepower from a tiny engine and boasting standard rally-tuned all-wheel-drive and widebody style that would make a Subaru WRX blush, the GR Corolla is set to powerslide into dealerships later this year.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Family Sales Numbers

Here you will find Ford Bronco Family sales numbers for various global markets. *** This manufacturer is now publishing only quarterly numbers for this market. Monthly figures may be averages. Ford Bronco Family sales numbers include:. Ford Bronco Sport crossover sales. Ford Bronco two-door and Ford Bronco four-door SUV sales,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Avatar
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger And VW Amarok Will Be Distinct From Each Other

As Ford Authority reported one year ago, while the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok is based on the 2023 Ford Ranger and will be built alongside it at the Ford Silverton Assembly Plant in South Africa, the VW pickup will look completely different than its Blue Oval brethren. However, these “twins under the skin” will also be very different in a number of other ways, it seems.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor In Area 51: Real World Photo Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted the brand new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in a variety of colors, including Code Orange, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Cactus Gray, and Eruption Green, as well as one model with the front license plate bracket installed. Now, those same spies have captured a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor finished in Area 51, giving us our first real-world look at this particular combination as well.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Performance Variant Prototype Spotted Testing

The Ford Maverick has been a smash hit by all accounts since its launch last year, and quickly sold out for the 2022 model year as demand quickly exceeded FoMoCo’s production capacity for the compact pickup. Now that the Maverick is considered one of The Blue Oval’s “Icons,” it’s a safe bet that at least one – and likely more than one – variant of the new model will launch in the coming years. That lineup could include something like this interesting prototype that was just spotted by Ford Authority spies at a Blue Oval test track.
CARS
Motorious

1963 Split Window Corvette Enters Supercharger Heaven

With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod. The C2 Corvette is one of America's most iconic sports cars because of the ridiculous engine options, sleek styling, and Hollywood star power. Classic car collectors love these things in stock form as the split window models are some of the rarest cars ever to hit the nation's sales floor. That means that, for purists, modification is a big no-no, but we car enthusiasts don't like it when other people tell us what to do with our cars. This particular car serves as a testament to the ever-present rebellious energy that lives within all of us. Despite being one of the most desirable and valuable cars on the classic collector market, this vicious 'Vette has been customized to fit the exact personality of its owner. So what is it about the car that makes it so terrifying to classic purists everywhere?
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Maverick Top Gun Edition Debuts As High Output Tribute Pickup

The Blue Oval’s newest pickup has proven to be a solid hit with women, Millennials, and shoppers looking for a value-packed pickup. But the automaker decided to develop a powerful range topping variant to satisfy enthusiasts who desire something that really pushes the envelope. Enter the 2023 Ford Maverick Top Gun Edition, a performance pickup meant to also serve as a cool tribute to the popular movie franchise.
CARS
fordauthority.com

S650 Ford Mustang On Track For 2023 Launch, Says Company Rep

The next-generation S650 Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for years now, many of which revolve around when, exactly, the new model will launch. Most recently, a report suggested that the S650 Ford Mustang would enter production in March 2023 for the 2024 model year, roughly a year later than previously expected. Now, it seems that this timeline has been somewhat confirmed by The Blue Oval itself, though it’s worth noting that given current supply constraints, that plan could very well change.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Trailer Brake Failure Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models over an issue with the trailer brake controller. This recall also affects certain Ford F-Series models, as Ford Authority previously reported, as well as select 2022 Ford Expedition and 2022 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The defect: due to a software error,...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Sales Eat Into Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner During Q1 2022

Ford Bronco sales totaled 23,573 units in the United States and 324 units in Mexico during the first quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 23,573 units in Q1 2022. MODEL Q1 2022 / Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021. BRONCO * 23,573 *. Ford Bronco...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Lineup In Europe Revealed, Seven New Vehicles By 2024

Early last year, Ford announced that it would transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a move that has since been fortified by a planned investment of $50 billion by 2026 as FoMoCo aims to produce two million all-electric vehicles annually by that same date. Right now, the already-successful Ford Mustang Mach-E is the only EV currently on sale in the region, though it will soon be joined by the E-Transit, a Puma EV, and one or two models built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Now, the full Ford EV lineup in Europe has been revealed, and it will consist of a total of seven new vehicles by 2024.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Honda HR-V Debuts For U.S. As Upcoming Ford Bronco Sport Rival

While it launched in the shadow of the reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport has seemingly found its own niche among shoppers who want something a bit less hardcore, yet still plenty capable off-road. Recently named one of the best crossovers on the market priced under $30k, the Bronco Sport posted its largest sales increase to date in Q4 of 2021, closing out the quarter with 26,965 units sold. However, the Honda HR-V is the current segment leader in its space after recording 31,692 sales in Q4, and now, the all-new U.S. spec 2023 Honda HR-V has been revealed.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Ford could bring carbon wheels to SUVs and pickup trucks

Carbon fiber wheels are a rare item most often used in luxury hypercars, but Ford is considering fitting carbon wheels to its pickups trucks, and SUVs, a report from CarExpert reveals. Ford produced the world's first mass-produced carbon wheels for the Mustang Shelby GT350R, and the company also fitted carbon...
CARS
fordauthority.com

About 30 Percent Of New Car Shoppers Okay With Paying Over MSRP

For the better part of two years now, automakers have struggled to produce new vehicles amid numerous supply constraints – primarily the semiconductor chip shortage. This has led to dwindling inventory, though new car shoppers are still eager to get their hands on vehicles, regardless. This has led many to pay more than MSRP for that privilege, surprisingly enough, though only 28 percent of new car shoppers say they’re ok with doing so, according to new data from Cox Automotive.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy