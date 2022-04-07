Euro zone Feb retail sales jump y/y on petrol, non-food products

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales jumped slightly more than expected year-on-year in February with automotive fuel and non-food products driving the growth, data showed on Thursday.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro rise 0.3% month-on-month in February for a 5.0% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6% monthly rise and a 4.8% annual gain.

Eurostat said petrol sales rose 3.2% on the month for a 12.0% year-on-year increase while sales of non-food products rose 0.8% on the month for a 9.3% annual gain.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

