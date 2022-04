Casper Pride announced that they have received a grant from Wyoming Humanities to help produce a 'Trans Day of Visibility' event in Casper on Thursday, March 31. "We have partnered with Unicorn Solutions and Founder Elliott Hinkle to offer two workshops and an evening celebration for the Casper trans community and their allies!" Casper Pride wrote in an Email.

CASPER, WY ・ 22 DAYS AGO