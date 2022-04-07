One Shot Near Twin Falls Skate Park
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A minor was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting Wednesday night at a Twin Falls park. Twin Falls Police Captain Matt...kezj.com
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A minor was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting Wednesday night at a Twin Falls park. Twin Falls Police Captain Matt...kezj.com
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0