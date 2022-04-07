ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

One Shot Near Twin Falls Skate Park

By Benito Baeza
 1 day ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A minor was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting Wednesday night at a Twin Falls park. Twin Falls Police Captain Matt...

