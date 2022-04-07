ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

One Shot Near Twin Falls Skate Park

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
 1 day ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A minor was taken to the hospital following reports of a shooting Wednesday night at a Twin Falls park. Twin Falls Police Captain Matt...

Rose Garden Near Twin Falls Courthouse to Be Removed for Expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The longstanding Memorial Rose Garden next to the Twin Falls County Courthouse and jail facility will be removed for an expansion project. The Twin Falls County Commission announced plans to begin removing the rose bushes, benefactor plaques and bricks from the southeast side of the Theron Ward Judicial building this April. The county will be working with former members of the Rose Society to contact people who had a plaque or brick installed in the memorial pathway so it can be returned to them or their families. The county said the goal is to have everyone contacted by the end of March. The county plans to expand the judicial services building this year. The public will be allowed to help remove and take the rose bushes however, the county said the plants are well established and may not survive transplanting. Those wanting to help remove the roses can show up on April 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. and April 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The county said people should bring a wet burlap sack and buckets for the removal process. All remaining bushes will be removed by May 15. People wanting to pick up a plant can contact the Twin Falls County Commissioner's office at 208-736-7068. A new memorial flower garden with plaque commemorating all the donors will be placed in a new location on the lawn located in front of the old courthouse building.
TWIN FALLS, ID
