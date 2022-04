The 'Help for Ukraine' drive is continuing it's efforts to collect items for those in need in the war-torn country of Ukraine. "I have been in contact with a church in Pittsburgh and they have given me a list of items that they really need," Organizer of Help for Ukraine Tracy McManamon said. "So this has come directly from the people on the ground in Ukraine. We are just trying to collect these items and help them as much as we can. It has been amazing, amazing the response we have gotten so far."

CHARITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO